Tower Bridge Advisors Buys New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,533. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

