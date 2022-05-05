Tower Bridge Advisors Has $591,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,492,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,759 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 153,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,986. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

