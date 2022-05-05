Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $91,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,254,000 after acquiring an additional 407,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.68. 62,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

