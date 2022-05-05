Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 239,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 188,662 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,008,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160,328. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $299.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

