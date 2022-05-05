Traders Buy High Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

ELYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 115.52% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

