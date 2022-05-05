Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

DOMA stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Doma has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Doma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

