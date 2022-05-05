Tranchess (CHESS) Trading 27.7% Lower This Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $40.69 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001437 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,355.21 or 1.00115023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048920 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,984,459 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

