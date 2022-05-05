Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.87

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.87 and traded as low as C$4.48. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 24,655 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.73) by C($0.80). The company had revenue of C$202.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -1.7899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.