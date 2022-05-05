TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $10,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.