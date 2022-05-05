Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TIG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 210,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,212. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

TIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trean Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

