Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,114,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 22.8% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 21,988,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,881,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.