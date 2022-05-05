Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.55

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 52745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

