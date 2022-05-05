Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Update

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages have commented on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
