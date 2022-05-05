Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Up 19.9% in April

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTN. Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $63.97. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,217. Triton International has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.