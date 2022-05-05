TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0780 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. TRON has a total market cap of $7.93 billion and $2.73 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003736 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,599,307,068 coins and its circulating supply is 101,599,305,023 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

