TRON (TRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.94 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $8.45 billion and $2.94 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002157 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003662 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,601,785,086 coins and its circulating supply is 101,601,754,106 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

