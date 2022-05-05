Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,904 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

