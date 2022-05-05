Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after acquiring an additional 995,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $49.45. 8,151,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

