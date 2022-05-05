Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $116.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,334.93. 2,152,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,623.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,762.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

