Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $16.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,886. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.42. The stock has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

