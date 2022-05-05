Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $10.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.96. 1,180,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,694. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.43.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

