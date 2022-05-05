Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,523,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

