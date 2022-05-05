Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,507 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.98. 1,012,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.