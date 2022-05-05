Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 12,355 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.16. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $170.00.

