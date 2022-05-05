Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,634,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.