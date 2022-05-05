Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 428,911 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,088. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

PNFP stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 253,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

