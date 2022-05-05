Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 21,959 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 63,268,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,662,484. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

