Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.57. 1,087,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,114. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $312.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.64 and a 200 day moving average of $234.45.

