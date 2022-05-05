Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 58,839 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,839 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. 48,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,523. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

