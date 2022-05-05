TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30 to $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.52 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

