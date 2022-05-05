Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head to Head Analysis

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83%

This table compares Compass and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.35 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.30 Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

Tuatara Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Compass and Tuatara Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 6 0 2.75 Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 187.55%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tuatara Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

