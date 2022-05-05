Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.40. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 20,199 shares.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

