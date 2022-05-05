Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $27.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRQ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 70,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

