Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Up 4%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.96. 6,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 207,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 485,118 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,766,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 811.9% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 767,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

