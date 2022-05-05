TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.68

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.68 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 86.82 ($1.08). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 87.52 ($1.09), with a volume of 204,137 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.48.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($25,015.62).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.