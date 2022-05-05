Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TWST stock traded down $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,047. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,092,222. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

