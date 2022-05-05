Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

TWO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 6,040,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,695. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,118,000 after buying an additional 1,331,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 88,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 654,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 396,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.