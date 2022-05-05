U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GROW opened at $5.29 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

