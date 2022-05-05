UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,368. The company has a market cap of $552.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

