UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.89. 38,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

