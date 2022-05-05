UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1,450.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,489 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,443. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $112.83 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

