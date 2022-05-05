UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded down $16.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,695. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.12 and its 200 day moving average is $271.70.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

