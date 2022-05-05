UMB Bank N A MO Buys 8,062 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

