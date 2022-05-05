UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $10.49 Million Investment in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VFLQ traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.