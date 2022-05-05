UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 10,530 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,007,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,884 shares of company stock valued at $13,227,787. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.02. 6,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,185. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

