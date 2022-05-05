UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.69. 12,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $257.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

