UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

UMH Properties stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. 897,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in UMH Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

