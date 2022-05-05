Unify Achieves Market Capitalization of $119,268.74 (UNIFY)

Unify (UNIFY) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Unify has traded 96% higher against the dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $119,268.74 and $16.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unify Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

