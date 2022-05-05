UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Hits $8.16 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, UniLend has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

