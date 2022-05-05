Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.